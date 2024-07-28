ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Mayor calls for action against coaching centres being run from basements

Updated - July 28, 2024 12:34 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 11:55 am IST - New Delhi

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi also called for an inquiry to identify if any MCD officers were responsible in the incident

The Hindu Bureau

Students protest over death of civil services aspirants after the basement of a building housing a coaching centre was flooded following heavy rainfall, in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area on July 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi on July 28 ordered to take “immediate” action against all coaching centres running commercial activities in basements against rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order came after three civil services aspirants died due to rain-induced flooding in the basement of a coaching centre.

Delhi coaching centre flood: Search operation ends after 7 hours, students protest against authorities

“All such coaching centres across Delhi which are under the jurisdiction of MCD and running commercial activities in basements which are in violation of building bye-laws and are not as per norms, strict action should be taken against them immediately,” Ms. Oberoi said in a letter to the MCD Commisioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also called for an inquiry to identify if any MCD officers were responsible in the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Three civil services aspirants died on July 28 after the basement of a building, which was part of a coaching centre, was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.

Coaching centres with over 20 students must move out of residential areas: Delhi HC

"Yesterday some students were trapped in a private coaching institute being run in Rajinder Nagar due to flooding and out of them three students lost their lives. This is very shocking. This incident needs thorough investigation and swift and strongest possible action," Ms. Oberoi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is also our responsibility to ensure that such an incident does not recur in any part of Delhi," the mayor added.

Earlier this week, a 26-year-old civil services aspirant was electrocuted after he touched an iron gate following heavy rain in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US