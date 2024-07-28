Delhi Mayor calls for action against coaching centres being run from basements

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi on July 28 ordered to take “immediate” action against all coaching centres running commercial activities in basements against rules.

The order came after three civil services aspirants died due to rain-induced flooding in the basement of a coaching centre.

“All such coaching centres across Delhi which are under the jurisdiction of MCD and running commercial activities in basements which are in violation of building bye-laws and are not as per norms, strict action should be taken against them immediately,” Ms. Oberoi said in a letter to the MCD Commisioner.

She also called for an inquiry to identify if any MCD officers were responsible in the incident.

Three civil services aspirants died on July 28 after the basement of a building, which was part of a coaching centre, was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.

"Yesterday some students were trapped in a private coaching institute being run in Rajinder Nagar due to flooding and out of them three students lost their lives. This is very shocking. This incident needs thorough investigation and swift and strongest possible action," Ms. Oberoi said.

"It is also our responsibility to ensure that such an incident does not recur in any part of Delhi," the mayor added.

Earlier this week, a 26-year-old civil services aspirant was electrocuted after he touched an iron gate following heavy rain in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area.

(With PTI inputs)