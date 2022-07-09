Delhi may become city of crimes if L-G doesn’t act: AAP

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak accused the L-G of “trying to malign Arvind Kejriwal”. | Photo Credit: File photo

July 09, 2022 01:35 IST

AAP frustrated as govt.’s failures exposed: BJP

New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged that L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena’s “intentions to malign” party chief Arvind Kejriwal are clearly visible and Delhi may become a “city of crimes” if the police under him do not act promptly.

The BJP hit back at AAP saying the Delhi government’s “failures” are being exposed in the inspections carried out by the L-G and the party’s reaction shows its frustration.

‘Dirty politics’

“The L-G should not play dirty politics as these are desperate times. Your intentions to malign Arvind Kejriwal by derailing his work are clearly visible, but in the process, you are causing irreparable damage to the country. It is the people of Delhi who are at a loss. The L-G should rise above petty politics,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

The Delhi government is ready to provide complete support in the pursuit to curb crimes. A 15% increase in crimes is causing serious concerns and the L-G should put the Delhi police on the task of curbing it, he added.

“AAP leaders are in a habit of raising questions on law and order whenever the sword of arrest hangs over them, as it hangs over MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. To prevent police from arresting Tripathi they are now raising this issue,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

“Delhi Police is controlling law and order well. Crime rate keeps going up and down but what actually matters is that the police speedily solves cases. Crime detection rate of Delhi Police is the best in the country,” he added.