Delhi markets, malls to remain open beyond 8 p.m. from tomorrow

New Delhi

22 August 2021 01:42 IST

City reports 19 cases, lowest in since April 15 last year

Markets, malls, restaurants and bars in the Capital can stay open beyond 8 p.m. from August 23 with the Delhi government announcing on Saturday that restrictions are being lifted following the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“In view of the coronavirus situation, the markets were presently allowed to stay open till 8 p.m. With the decline in COVID-19 cases, this time limit is being done away with from Monday. The markets can stay open according to their normal timings,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Delhi reported only 19 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours, the lowest since April 15 last year, taking the tally to 14,37,293, said a bulletin released by the government. No new COVID-19-related death was reported and the toll stood at 25,079.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 59,740 tests were conducted over 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 0.03%.

Of the total cases, 14,11,784 people have recovered and there are only 430 active cases.

(With inputs from PTI)