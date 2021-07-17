Delhi manages to give jabs to only 14% of daily capacity

City sees 66 new COVID cases, 1 death

The number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the Capital fell further with 33,186 persons getting the jab in 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

The city has the infrastructure to vaccinate 2,26,552 people daily.

On Thursday, the government had said 64,983 doses of vaccine were administered compared to 1,29,054 doses the previous day.

Shortage of doses

The Capital has been facing a shortage of vaccines all week.

The government added that Delhi had 1,13,900 doses of Covishied in stock and 2,27,600 doses of Covaxin as of Friday morning. It also said 1,13,900 doses of Covishield were added on July 15.

Meanwhile, the city recorded 66 new COVID-19 cases with one death.

A total of 76,459 tests were conducted during the 24-hour period with a positivity rate of 0.09%.

Active cases

There are 657 active cases in the city.

The total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began has reached 14,35,419 with 25,023 deaths.