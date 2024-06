A man was shot dead inside a popular food joint in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on Tuesday evening, a senior police official said.

He said the man received multiple gunshot wounds in the attack, which took place in J Block of Rajouri Garden.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said, adding senior officials were at the spot.

The police are checking CCTV footage to identify the accused, the official added.