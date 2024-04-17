GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi man kills police officer, dies by suicide in Nand Nagri

April 17, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old man on Tuesday allegedly shot dead a Delhi Police official and subsequently shot himself in north Delhi’s Nand Nagri, said police, adding that a passer-by was injured by a stray bullet during the shootout.

While the police are yet to ascertain the cause of the incident, a senior police officer told The Hindu that the accused and the deceased officer knew each other.

“Preliminary investigation has suggested that the accused owed the deceased a large sum of money, and tensions around the same caused the incident,” said Deputy Commissioner (North East) Joy Tirkey.

The police were informed of the incident when on Tuesday around 11.40 a.m., a PCR call was received, reporting multiple rounds of bullets being fired at the Meet Nagar flyover.

Upon reaching the spot, police found ASI Dinesh Sharma’s body riddled with two bullet injuries, as well as the injured body of the alleged shooter, Mukesh.

ASI Sharma, who was posted in the Special Branch of the Delhi Police, was crossing the flyover when he was allegedly shot by the accused, said DCP Tirkey.

Another victim, Amit Kumar, was also shot while he was passing by on his scooter, the DCP added.

According to another police official, locals said they saw the accused first shoot at ASI Sharma and then board an autorickshaw.

“The accused allegedly forced an autorickshaw driver to drive him away from the spot, but when he refused, the accused fired at him as well,” the official said.

When a crowd started gathering, the accused allegedly shot himself, the official added.

While the autorickshaw driver escaped unhurt, Mr. Kumar incurred critical injuries and is being treated. Both ASI Sharma and the accused were declared dead, police said.

A 7.65 mm pistol has been recovered from the rear seat of the autorickshaw, as well as multiple live rounds and empty shells from various locations on the flyover, DCP Tirkey said, adding that a case of murder, attempt to murder, and Arms Act against the accused has been registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station.

A case of murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act against the accused has been registered at Jyoti Nagar police station and is investigating further to ascertain the cause of the incident.

