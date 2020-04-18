Delhi mall to provide drive-in testing facilities

Select Citywalk in collaboration with Dr. Dangs Lab is set to provide drive-in testing facilities for COVID-19, the group said on Friday.
In order to avail the facility, one is required to make an appointment on the Dr. Dangs Lab website and provide relevant documents and details of the car.
“Each station will have a dedicated sample collection officer for the procedure. The samples will be collected from inside the car by the designated medical officer,” the Select group said.
The entire process is estimated to be over in 10-12 minutes, said a statement issued by the group.
“The reports will be emailed and will be available on Dr. Dang’s website within 24-36 hours. Dr. Dang’s testing facilities for COVID-19 are government-approved and are at the government-mandated price.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.