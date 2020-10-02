Delhi Mahila Congress chief alleges U.P. police ripped her clothes during protest

NEW DELHI

02 October 2020 11:36 IST

Vrinda Shukla (DCP, Women’s Safety, Noida), however, refutes claim

Newly appointed Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress (DPMC) president Amrita Dhawan has alleged that her clothes were ripped during a scuffle with the Uttar Pradesh police at the Yamuna Expressway on October 1.

Ms. Dhawan said that the incident occurred when she intervened during the detention of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra en route to Hathras.

Vrinda Shukla, DCP, Women’s Safety, Noida, who was present at the site, refuted the claim. “I was there during the entire demonstration and a large number of women policemen were also on duty. Nothing like this was done against the dignity of any woman by the Noida police,” Ms. Shukla tweeted.

The incident, however, caused outrage on social media, with several Congress leaders and twitter users hitting out at the U.P. police.

Ms. Dhawan said that the incident showed the values of the Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi government in U.P. “If you want to show your strength, show it by dealing with the criminals. What will be achieved by tearing clothes? They need to remember what the disrobing of Draupadi and disrobing of Sita ultimately led to,” Ms. Dhawan said.

Ms. Dhawan was president of the Delhi University Students’ Union in 2006 and has been national president of the NSUI and a media panellist of the Congress.