ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi logs January’s lowest temperature in two years

January 06, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

Minimum temperature settles at three degrees Celsius

The Hindu Bureau

Vegetable sellers on their way to the local market near Badli area on a cold and foggy morning in Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

 

Under the influence of a cold wave, minimum temperature in Delhi settled at three degrees Celsius on Thursday which was four degrees colder than normal.

Officials at the Meteorological Department said that this is the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the Capital in January over the past two years and that parts of the Capital were in the grip of a cold wave. It was a cold foggy morning with the maximum temperature settling at 16.5 degrees Celsius which was three degrees colder than normal.

Over the next two days

The IMD has forecast that the cold spell accompanied with fog will continue over the north-west India for the next two days. It will abate thereafter in the next 48 hours. On Thursday, dense morning fog disrupted rail and air traffic and brought the visibility down to around 50 metres in several parts of the city The Delhi airport said that low visibility protocols were in place in the morning and travelers needed to check with the airline regarding any disruptions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While Safdarjung which is the base weather station of the city recorded a minimum of three degrees Celsius, areas like Ayanagar, Lodhi Road were colder and 2.2 degrees and 2.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Gurugram and Palam were coldest during the day with maximum temperatures of 12.1 degrees and 12.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The forecast for Friday reads, “Mainly clear sky with moderate to dense fog in the morning. Cold wave conditions at a few places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 17 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US