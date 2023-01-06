Delhi logs January’s lowest temperature in two years

January 06, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

Under the influence of a cold wave, minimum temperature in Delhi settled at three degrees Celsius on Thursday which was four degrees colder than normal.

Officials at the Meteorological Department said that this is the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the Capital in January over the past two years and that parts of the Capital were in the grip of a cold wave. It was a cold foggy morning with the maximum temperature settling at 16.5 degrees Celsius which was three degrees colder than normal.

Over the next two days

The IMD has forecast that the cold spell accompanied with fog will continue over the north-west India for the next two days. It will abate thereafter in the next 48 hours. On Thursday, dense morning fog disrupted rail and air traffic and brought the visibility down to around 50 metres in several parts of the city The Delhi airport said that low visibility protocols were in place in the morning and travelers needed to check with the airline regarding any disruptions.

While Safdarjung which is the base weather station of the city recorded a minimum of three degrees Celsius, areas like Ayanagar, Lodhi Road were colder and 2.2 degrees and 2.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Gurugram and Palam were coldest during the day with maximum temperatures of 12.1 degrees and 12.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The forecast for Friday reads, “Mainly clear sky with moderate to dense fog in the morning. Cold wave conditions at a few places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 17 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively.