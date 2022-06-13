Delhi logs 735 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in a day; positivity rate rises to 4.35%

Three people died of COVID-19 in the Capital on Sunday, while 735 new cases were reported, according to data shared by the city health department. Delhi’s positivity rate rose from 4.11% on Saturday to 4.35% on Sunday.

Since Friday the city has recorded over 600 cases daily with a positivity rate of over 3%. The city’s totally COVID-19 case tally increased to 19,12,798 while the death toll reached 26,221, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Health Department.

A total of 16,878 COVID tests were conducted in the Capital on Saturday, it said.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic peaked at 28,867 on January 13 this year.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on January 14, the highest during the third wave of COVID-19 in the city.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased to 2,442 on Sunday from 2,247 recorded a day earlier, the bulletin stated.

As many as 1,613 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,360 as reported on Saturday, the bulletin stated said, adding that there are 180 containment zones in the city.

The Health Department also stated that the city has 9,587 beds for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, of which 100 were occupied.

On Friday, experts said that people lowering their guard and travelling during the vacation season were the main factors behind the increasing number of COVID cases in the Capital.