Delhi logs 2,716 new COVID cases

Test positivity rate stands at 3.64%, up from 2.44% on Friday; one death reported

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued on Saturday with 2,716 new infections being reported over 24 hours, the highest in seven months, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

This is a 51.2% increase from 1,796 fresh cases reported on Friday.

The test positivity rate also increased to 3.64%, up from 2.44% a day earlier and the total number of cases stood at 14,50,927.

There was one new COVID-19-related death over 24 hours, taking the toll to 25,108. Of the total cases, 14,19,459 people have recovered and there are 6,360 active cases, up by 44.2% in a day.

97% beds vacant

Over 97.2% of the total 8,883 hospital beds were vacant on Saturday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there has been no serious case related to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 till now in the city and the situation is under control.

“The Delhi government has the appropriate infrastructure to treat patients and curb the spread of the virus. The Omicron variant is less dangerous than the Delta one, hence, patients do not need to be admitted to hospitals. At present, no patient of Omicron has required oxygen,” Mr. Jain said.

More than 3,000 beds have already been prepared for children, Mr. Jain said. He added that Delhi has enough vaccination centres to inoculate three lakh people per day.

“The government is fully prepared to vaccinate children between 15-18 years. We have a stock of booster doses available for the people of Delhi,” he said.