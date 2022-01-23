Delhi

Delhi logs 11,486 infections; positivity falls to 16.3%

The downward trend in COVID-19 situation continued in the city on Saturday with the test positivity rate (TPR) falling to 16.36% from 18.04% on Friday, according to a Delhi government bulletin. The TPR had peaked on January 14 to 30.64%.

The number of new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours rose to 11,486 from 10,756, a day earlier due to an increase in the number of tests. A total of 70,226 tests were done in 24 hours compared to 59,629 tests on Friday.

Forty-five new deaths were reported, which is the highest during this wave, taking the total deaths to 25,586, as per the bulletin. Of the total 15,409 hospital beds for COVID-19, 83.75% were vacant on Saturday.

On January 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.


