Delhi logs 10 new dengue cases 

A municipal worker fumigating a colony in north Delhi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO
Staff Reporter NEW DELHI: August 02, 2022 01:48 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 01:48 IST

The Capital recorded 10 new cases of dengue over the past week (till July 30), taking this year’s caseload to 169, the highest for the period between January 1 and July 30 since 2017, according to a civic body report on Monday.

Of the 10 cases, five were marked ‘untraced after investigation’.

This year, more than half of the cases reported – 107 out of 169 – were marked untraced.

Explaining the term, a senior civic body official said that cases where an infected patient has been identified but the details and address of the patient are not properly registered are marked as ‘untraced after investigation’.

Asked about the growing number of untraced cases, senior MCD officials were unable to explain the cause while stating that the numbers were a result of “robust reporting of cases”.

Apart from the untraced cases, a total of 59 cases have been reported from areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, while three cases have been reported from areas under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council.

