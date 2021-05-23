Delhi lockdown extended till May 31

NEW DELHI

23 May 2021 12:35 IST

Unlock will begin from next week if cases remain low, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown that began in the Capital on April 19 till May 31. The government, he said would consider a phased unlock from May 31 if the number of cases continue to remain low as they have done over the past week.

“We are extending the lock down by one more week and have taken the opinions of several sections of society into consideration. We may lose the gains we have achieved in the past one month due to our hard work if we unlock right now and it needs to continue for another week,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that Delhi was the first State to announce a lockdown on April 19 and at that time did not know how long the new wave would last. “Over the past month, due to the dedication and hard work of Delhiites, we have seen an improvement in the Covid-19 situation with cases coming down.

Advertising

Advertising

We have fought this together and have overcome difficulties like shortage of oxygen. We now have a problem is shortage of vaccine and we will come together and overcome this difficulty as well,” the Chief Minster said.

The top priority for the government right now, he said is to vaccinate people so that we can combat a third wave. “We are preparing for a large vaccination programme but need to have vaccines supplied. We are willing to spend any amount on buying vaccines from companies to protect Delhiites. We are in touch with the Centre as well as vaccine companies directly to ensure that the Capital gets a steady supply of vaccines at the earliest,” Mr. Kejriwal said.