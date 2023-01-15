ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi likely to witness cold wave between January 16-18

January 15, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A blanket vendor on a cold morning in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

After a brief hiatus from a cold wave spell that swept the Capital for over a week bringing the minimum temperature down to 1.8 degrees in some areas, the IMD has forecast another cold spell in the Capital between January 16 and 18.

“Cold Wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely over some/many parts of Rajasthan during January 15-18 and over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on January 16-17, and over Delhi from January 16-18,” reads the forecast.

Under the influence of an active western disturbance that has brought snowfall in the hills, the minimum temperature in the Capital has risen to settle three degrees above normal. On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the city settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the season’s average and the maximum settled at 18.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the season’s average.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The forecast for Sunday shows that temperatures will start falling gradually. It reads “mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 17 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US