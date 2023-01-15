Delhi likely to witness cold wave between January 16-18

January 15, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - NEW DELHI

After a brief hiatus from a cold wave spell that swept the Capital for over a week bringing the minimum temperature down to 1.8 degrees in some areas, the IMD has forecast another cold spell in the Capital between January 16 and 18.

“Cold Wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely over some/many parts of Rajasthan during January 15-18 and over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on January 16-17, and over Delhi from January 16-18,” reads the forecast.

Under the influence of an active western disturbance that has brought snowfall in the hills, the minimum temperature in the Capital has risen to settle three degrees above normal. On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the city settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the season’s average and the maximum settled at 18.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the season’s average.

The forecast for Sunday shows that temperatures will start falling gradually. It reads “mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 17 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.”