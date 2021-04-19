Delhi likely to be under curfew from Monday night: Sources

New Delhi:

19 April 2021 12:07 IST

The decision was taken at a meeting held between Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, official sources said.

Amid an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, Delhi is likely to be under curfew from Monday night till April 26 morning, sources said.

The official announcement is likely to be made later in the day.

The official sources said that the decision was taken at a meeting held between Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertising

Advertising