Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Baijal rejects proposal to allow hotels, weekly markets to open

New Delhi

31 July 2020 18:11 IST

The Delhi government had decided to end the night curfew, allow hotels and hospitality services and street hawkers in addition to weekly bazaars on a trial basis with social distancing norms

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has rejected the Delhi government’s proposal to allow hotels and weekly markets to open as part of Unlock 3, the Delhi government said on Friday.

The Delhi government had, on Thursday, decided to end the night curfew, allow hotels and hospitality services and street hawkers in addition to weekly bazaars on a trial basis with social distancing norms in place to open up the city’s economy under the Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Central government.

These decisions, the government had said in a statement, were in continuation of others taken by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the past few days to ensure that Delhi's economy, which was impacted severely by the lockdown, gets back on track.

Advertising

Advertising

As part of the decisions taken under Unlock 3 guidelines, the Delhi government had decided to end the night curfew that was earlier in operation from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Since hotels in Delhi were no longer linked to hospitals, the Delhi government had said, it had also decided to allow “normal functioning” of such facilities and hospitality services, “permitted under Centre's unlock guidelines”.