Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns
Mr. Baijal was appointed Delhi’s LG in December 2016.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has resigned citing personal reasons, a senior official said on Wednesday.
He was appointed the national capital's LG in December, 2016.
"He (Baijal) has submitted his resignation to the president," the official told PTI.
