Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns

Former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal. File

Former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has resigned citing personal reasons, a senior official said on Wednesday.

He was appointed the national capital's LG in December, 2016.

"He (Baijal) has submitted his resignation to the president," the official told PTI.


