Delhi LG Saxena orders CBI probe into 'fake' tests prescribed by mohalla clinics: Sources

January 04, 2024 01:23 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - New Delhi

A view of Mahila Mohalla Clinic in Gol Market area in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has ordered a CBI probe into the allegations of fake diagnostic tests prescribed by the Delhi government-run mohalla clinics to benefit private labs, Raj Niwas sources said on January 4.

The development comes days after Mr. Saxena ordered a CBI probe into the alleged supply of drugs to Delhi government hospitals that had failed "quality standard tests".

"Last year, it emerged that doctors were not coming to mohalla clinics but were still shown as present. It was found that despite their absence, tests and medicines were being prescribed. Later, it was found that tests were conducted on ghost patients. Following this, a CBI probe has been ordered," a source said.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the development.

