GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi LG Saxena orders CBI probe into 'fake' tests prescribed by mohalla clinics: Sources

January 04, 2024 01:23 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of Mahila Mohalla Clinic in Gol Market area in New Delhi.

A view of Mahila Mohalla Clinic in Gol Market area in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has ordered a CBI probe into the allegations of fake diagnostic tests prescribed by the Delhi government-run mohalla clinics to benefit private labs, Raj Niwas sources said on January 4.

The development comes days after Mr. Saxena ordered a CBI probe into the alleged supply of drugs to Delhi government hospitals that had failed "quality standard tests".

ALSO READ
Delhi CM opens 5 new Mohalla Clinics; says won’t let anyone stop the work of the people

"Last year, it emerged that doctors were not coming to mohalla clinics but were still shown as present. It was found that despite their absence, tests and medicines were being prescribed. Later, it was found that tests were conducted on ghost patients. Following this, a CBI probe has been ordered," a source said.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the development.

Related Topics

Delhi / hospital and clinic / medical service

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.