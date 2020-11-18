Delhi LG orders removal of debris from Yamuna floodplains, setting up of CCTV surveillance mechanism

The floodplains of Yamuna are a fragile ecological zone.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday issued directions for the removal of debris from the Yamuna floodplains on “top priority” and establishing a CCTV camera-based surveillance mechanism for its protection.

Baijal, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, gave the directions while chairing a meeting of the DDA to review the progress of work for restoration and rejuvenation of the Yamuna riverfront.

The floodplains of Yamuna are a fragile ecological zone and the DDA takes action from time to time to remove encroachments, if any, in the area.

“Chaired meeting with @official_dda to review progress of Restoration and Rejuvenation of Yamuna River Front. Emphasised upon time bound completion of landscaping, greening and plantation in the area to restore wetlands & riverine ecosystem,” Baijal said in a tweet.

“Directed removal of malba on top priority, CCTV camera based surveillance for protection of floodplains,” he said.