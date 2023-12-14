GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi LG, CM flag off 500 electric buses

The new buses are disabled-friendly, air-conditioned, emit zero smoke and noise, and are equipped with GPS, CCTVs and panic buttons

December 14, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Electric buses parked at IP Depot during their flag-off ceremony in New Delhi

Electric buses parked at IP Depot during their flag-off ceremony in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 500 electric buses here on Thursday, taking the number of such buses in the national capital to 1,300.

In a post on 'X', Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said no other city in the country has so many electric buses plying.

"Delhi will now have maximum number of electric buses in the country," he said.

As many as 800 electric buses have been plying on Delhi roads since January 2022. These buses have covered a distance of more than 42 million kilometres and cut more than 34,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide so far, an official said.

By 2025, Delhi will have a total of 10,480 buses with electric ones making up 80 per cent of the fleet. This will help cut 4.67 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, according to the official.

The new buses are disabled-friendly, air-conditioned, emit zero smoke and noise, and are equipped with GPS, CCTVs and panic buttons.

