Delhi LG approves regularization of 18 dental surgeons working in government hospitals

November 15, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena approved the regularization of 18 dental surgeons working in various Delhi Government hospitals since their appointment on an ad hoc basis during 1998-2004. Their tenure has been renewed from time to time to meet the shortage of dental surgeons.

He also approved the conversion of 9 Group ‘C’ temporary Posts of Stenographer to permanent posts in the WCD Department, Raj Niwas officials said on November 14.

Mr. Saxena has previously also pushed for the regularization of services for employees of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The Health and Family Welfare Department had sought regularization of these surgeons under the Delhi Health Service (Dental) Rules, 2022 with effect from June 6, 2022, in Level 10 Pay Matrix (Group ‘A’ position).

After the LG’s directions in March 2023 to amend Recruitment Rules to ensure the regularization of posts and fresh appointments on regular basis rather than contractual

Similarly, posts of 9 Stenographers (Group ‘C’), working in the Women and Child Development Department for implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2005, have been made permanent with LG’s approval. These stenographers appointed on temporary posts since 2005, had been discharging duties of a permanent nature.

