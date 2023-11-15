HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi LG approves regularization of 18 dental surgeons working in government hospitals

He also approved the conversion of 9 Group ‘C’ temporary Posts of Stenographer to permanent posts in the WCD Department

November 15, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena approved the regularization of 18 dental surgeons working in various Delhi Government hospitals since their appointment on an ad hoc basis during 1998-2004. Their tenure has been renewed from time to time to meet the shortage of dental surgeons. 

He also approved the conversion of 9 Group ‘C’ temporary Posts of Stenographer to permanent posts in the WCD Department, Raj Niwas officials said on November 14. 

Mr. Saxena has previously also pushed for the regularization of services for employees of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The Health and Family Welfare Department had sought regularization of these surgeons under the Delhi Health Service (Dental) Rules, 2022 with effect from June 6, 2022, in Level 10 Pay Matrix (Group ‘A’ position).  

After the LG’s directions in March 2023 to amend Recruitment Rules to ensure the regularization of posts and fresh appointments on regular basis rather than contractual  

Similarly, posts of 9 Stenographers (Group ‘C’), working in the Women and Child Development Department for implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2005, have been made permanent with LG’s approval. These stenographers appointed on temporary posts since 2005, had been discharging duties of a permanent nature.   

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.