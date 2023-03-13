Delhi legislators get 66% hike in pay

March 13, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi's legislators will now get an over 66% hike in their salaries and allowances as a proposal by the Delhi government to increase their pay has received the President's nod.

The Delhi government has issued a notification to this effect.

According to the notification, an MLA who used to draw a total monthly pay of ₹54,000 will now get ₹90,000.

Their monthly basic salary has been increased from ₹12,000 to ₹30,000. Their constituency allowance has been raised from ₹18,000 to ₹25,000, while the conveyance allowance has been hiked from ₹6,000 to ₹10,000. The telephone allowance has been hiked from ₹8,000 to ₹10,000, while the secretariat allowance has been raised from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000.

The overall pay of the ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, chief whip, and the leader of opposition has been increased from ₹72,000 to ₹1.70 lakh per month.

Their monthly basic salary has been raised from the current ₹20,000 to ₹60,000.

Their constituency allowance has been raised from ₹18,000 to ₹30,000, sumptuary allowance from ₹4,000 to ₹10,000 and daily allowance of ₹1,500 from the existing ₹1,000. They will also get a secretariat assistance of ₹25,000.

Besides they will also get reimbursement of annual travel with family up to ₹1 lakh that was earlier ₹50,000. Rent-free furnished accommodation of ₹20,000 per month, free use of car with driver or monthly ₹10,000 as conveyance allowance (earlier ₹2,000), and free medical treatment.

In July last year, the Delhi Assembly passed bills pertaining to the hike in pay for Delhi's MLAs, who were considered among the lowest-paid lawmakers in the country.

Five different bills were tabled for the hike in salaries of Ministers, MLAs, chief whip, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, which were passed by the members.

The bills, after being passed by the Assembly, were sent for the president's nod.

The Department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs issued the notification, dated March 9, after the President's nod.