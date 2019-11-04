Delhi lawyers to abstain from work today

Advocates in the Delhi High Court and all district courts here have decided to abstain from work on Monday to protest against the clash between lawyers and policemen at Tis Hazari court premises on Saturday.

The lawyers said they would not participate in any of the judicial work and only proxy counsel would appear in the courts to take dates in various matters. Delhi High Court Bar Association president Mohit Mathur said they have requested all members to abstain from work on Monday as a mark of protest.

Future course

“Proxy counsel will be there in the courts to take dates. We are not forcing anyone, we have only requested the members,” he said. Advocate Jaiveer Singh Chauhan, secretary of Tis Hazari Bar Association, said a meeting would be held on Monday to decide the future course of action.

“Strike will be held in all the district courts from 10 a.m. The strike will continue till all the culprits are arrested,” Mr. Chauhan said.

He added that the lawyers’ strike will also be observed in courts in Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, some parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.