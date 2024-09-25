Delhi: Landlord’s son arrested for filming woman tenant with hidden cameras

The Delhi police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Shakarpur for allegedly filming his woman tenant by installing spy cameras in her bedroom and washroom.

A case under Section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Shakarpur police station.

The 36-year-old woman, a Civil Services aspirant, had been staying alone in the house for the past several months.

While going out of the city, she used to hand over the keys of her room to her landlord’s son, Karan, who installed the cameras on one such occasion.

The woman got suspicious of his activities and found the cameras installed in the bulb holders of her bedroom and bathroom, said an officer.

The police said Karan admitted that he had placed the cameras three months ago, when she left for her hometown in U.P.

The police said the cameras could not be operated online as these were fitted with memory cards to store videos.

“The accused used to request the woman to give to him her room keys on the pretext of maintenance and repair work as he wanted to transfer the recorded videos to his laptop,” the police officer said.

During investigation, another spy camera was recovered from Karan’s possession, along with two laptops in which he had stored the recorded videos, the officer added.

According to the police, Karan is a graduate and was also preparing for competitive exams for the past seven years. He is differently-abled and lives with his parents.

The police said he had purchase the cameras from Chandni Chowk after searching for its supplier on internet.

The police said several e-commerce platforms sell hidden wireless cameras costing as low as ₹400 a piece.

