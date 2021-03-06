Delhi lagging in education, health, says Congress

NEW DELHI

06 March 2021

City ranked 35th out of 49 cities in the Ease of Living Index 2020 survey

Delhi Congress on Friday said that it came as no surprise that Delhi has been ranked 35th out of 49 cities surveyed across the country in the “Ease of Living Index 2020” on the parameters of quality of living.

The survey, it said, was conducted on the parameters of quality of living set by the BJP-ruled Central government that has called the bluff and exposed the lies of the BJP-ruled civic bodies and the AAP government, which claimed there has been development.

“Delhi has fallen in almost all the parameters, like education, health, housing, waste management, planning, pollution, safety and security, as the assessment tool evaluated the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development,” the Delhi Congress said commenting on Ease of Living index released by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Leader of the Congress in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Abhishek Dutt, said that the survey has called the bluff of the Delhi government, which has been boasting about its so-called “model” of healthcare, education and governance.