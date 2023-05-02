Delhi Labour Dept. officials meet trade unions, industry bodies on Labour Day

May 02, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Labour Department on Monday organised a programme to celebrate Labour Day at the Employment Exchange Building here.

Arun Kumar and H.N. Singh, Deputy Labour Commissioners of the Central and New Delhi districts, respectively, spoke at the event attended by the department staff as well as representatives of trade unions and industry bodies Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI).

The two senior officials stressed the importance of labour laws, upskilling of the younger generation of workers and best practices for a humane work environment.

