ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Labour Dept. officials meet trade unions, industry bodies on Labour Day

May 02, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Deputy Labour Commissioners of the Central and New Delhi districts spoke at the event attended by the department staff as well as representatives of trade unions and industry bodies FICCI and DICCI

The Hindu Bureau

Labour Day celebrations at the Employment Exchange Building in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Delhi Labour Department on Monday organised a programme to celebrate Labour Day at the Employment Exchange Building here.

Arun Kumar and H.N. Singh, Deputy Labour Commissioners of the Central and New Delhi districts, respectively, spoke at the event attended by the department staff as well as representatives of trade unions and industry bodies Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI).

The two senior officials stressed the importance of labour laws, upskilling of the younger generation of workers and best practices for a humane work environment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US