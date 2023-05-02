HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Labour Dept. officials meet trade unions, industry bodies on Labour Day

The Deputy Labour Commissioners of the Central and New Delhi districts spoke at the event attended by the department staff as well as representatives of trade unions and industry bodies FICCI and DICCI

May 02, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Labour Day celebrations at the Employment Exchange Building in Delhi on Monday.

Labour Day celebrations at the Employment Exchange Building in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Delhi Labour Department on Monday organised a programme to celebrate Labour Day at the Employment Exchange Building here.

Arun Kumar and H.N. Singh, Deputy Labour Commissioners of the Central and New Delhi districts, respectively, spoke at the event attended by the department staff as well as representatives of trade unions and industry bodies Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI).

The two senior officials stressed the importance of labour laws, upskilling of the younger generation of workers and best practices for a humane work environment.

Related Topics

Delhi / labour / employment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.