GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi L-G writes to CM over 'pathetic' state of city govt-run hospitals; Kejriwal responds

In his letter, Mr. Kejriwal sought Delhi's Health and Finance Secretaries be replaced at the earliest

February 04, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena interacts with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the flagging-off ceremony of 500 new electric buses at IP Depot, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena interacts with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the flagging-off ceremony of 500 new electric buses at IP Depot, in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Lt Governor V. K. Saxena has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressing his "deep concern" over the "pathetic state" of hospitals under the city government.

In his letter dated February 3, Mr. Saxena also made references to media reports.

On Sunday, Mr. Kejriwal wrote to Mr. Saxena to acknowledge the receipt of the letter.

In his letter, Mr. Kejriwal sought Delhi's Health and Finance Secretaries be replaced at the earliest, saying the "insubordination and refusal" by these two bureaucrats to obey their ministers' orders "has brought Delhi's health system to this State".

Mr. Saxena said in his letter, "I am writing to express my deep disappointment and concern with regards to the pathetic state of hospitals under the Health department of the GNCTD (Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi)."

"Even as tall claims to the contrary have been made consistently by you and your ministers, recent media reports highlighting the scathing observations made by the Hon'ble Delhi High Court on the dismal state of affairs in Delhi's government hospitals have brought to the fore a rot that seems to have become deep rooted," uMr. Saxena said.

The national capital "deserves a world-class healthcare system that prioritises the well-being of its citizens and not one plagued by systemic dysfunction and neglect, as the case is now", Mr. Saxena added.

He also made references to media reports in connection with court cases related to Delhi government-run hospitals.

"These issues are not merely administrative oversights; these are direct violations of the fundamental duties of the government, as indeed the fundamental right to health, and cast a long shadow of disrepute on the nation's capital," Mr. Saxena said in the letter.

He also sought a "factual report" at the earliest on the state of health infrastructure in major Delhi government hospitals.

In line with "my constitutional obligations, as I have done in the past, when I flagged various issues of misgovernance and abrogation of your constitutional duties, I once again urge you to take immediate and decisive actions to address these critical concerns", Mr. Saxena said.

The Lt Governor further said that "your government had inherited a fairly robust health infrastructure", which is "enormously supplemented" by the health institutions run by the Centre in Delhi.

"At the same time, there are ample funds available at your disposal, as indeed the best medical manpower in the city. Such a situation leaves little scope or space of inaction and failures and finding alibis thereto," Mr. Saxena said.

The court observations present a "unique opportunity for introspection and positive change", Mr. Saxena said and added, "We cannot afford to let this moment pass."

"In light of the above, I reiterate my request for a constructive and time-bound response that involves concrete steps to address the serious situation at hand. I would appreciate (it) if a factual report on the state of health infrastructure in major Delhi government hospitals is sent to me at the earliest," Mr. Saxena said.

Related Topics

Delhi / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.