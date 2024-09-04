Delhi L-G visits overflowing INA drain, orders immediate removal of ‘50,000 tonnes of garbage’

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday visited INA Drain and instructed officials to immediately clean and desilt it, said Raj Niwas officials. The drain, which has been overflowing with sewage, comes under the direct control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

“This MCD drain was not cleaned and desilted for several years and was filled with thousands of tonnes of garbage and construction debris. MCD officials estimated that the drain contained over 50,000 tonnes of waste, which included garbage and construction and demolition waste,” said an official.

He added that a sizeable amount of waste was removed from the drain. “Despite the significant challenge, over a thousand tonnes of debris were removed on the first day, and we will continue until the drain is totally clean.” he said.

The 6.5-km-long drain feeds into the Kushak drain and eventually drains into the Yamuna river.

