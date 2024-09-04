GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi L-G visits overflowing INA drain, orders immediate removal of ‘50,000 tonnes of garbage’

Updated - September 05, 2024 01:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday visited INA Drain and instructed officials to immediately clean and desilt it, said Raj Niwas officials. The drain, which has been overflowing with sewage, comes under the direct control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

“This MCD drain was not cleaned and desilted for several years and was filled with thousands of tonnes of garbage and construction debris. MCD officials estimated that the drain contained over 50,000 tonnes of waste, which included garbage and construction and demolition waste,” said an official.

He added that a sizeable amount of waste was removed from the drain. “Despite the significant challenge, over a thousand tonnes of debris were removed on the first day, and we will continue until the drain is totally clean.” he said.

The 6.5-km-long drain feeds into the Kushak drain and eventually drains into the Yamuna river.

Published - September 04, 2024 06:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.