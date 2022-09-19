Delhi L-G unhappy with pending road decongestion work 

Saxena reviews progress of work to decongest 77 corridors

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 19, 2022 23:44 IST

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday reviewed the progress of work and pending tasks related to decongestion of 77 identified traffic corridors in the Capital and issued strict instructions to adhere to deadlines. 

Mr. Saxena expressed displeasure at the high pendency of work, some of which dates to 2019.

“Since the last meeting held on July 4, at least 10 tasks involving re-carpetting of roads, installation of iron grills, widening of bridge, shifting of garbage dumping site and removal of trees, electricity and telephone poles have been completed, the L-G was informed,” Raj Niwas stated.

“With this, the traffic flow is expected to be better on Moti Bagh RTR, New Rohtak Road, old Patparganj Road, Loni Road, Babarpur Road, Old Gurgaon Road and Bijwasan-Najafgarh Road,” it added.

Provide timelines

Mr. Saxena issued directions to officials concerned to provide specific timelines with regard to “short-term” pending work and a concrete action plan for “long-term” pending work.

The latter includes the construction and widening of roads, removal of bus terminals, creating new parking spaces along major roads, construction of multilevel parking lots, construction of foot overbridges and underpasses among others. 

The L-G was also informed that approval was pending for the elevated corridor from Delhi Gate to Kamal T-point which is a part of the East-West Corridor, Raj Niwas stated.

“On being informed that many encroachments existed on major roads, the L-G directed the PWD to remove them from public land, particularly those along arterial roads so as to decongest these stretches and ensure smooth flow of traffic,” Raj Niwas stated.

“The L-G was informed that out of the 620 tasks on these 77 corridors, 334 tasks have been completed while 109 tasks, including 44 long-term tasks and 25 short-term tasks — were still pending,” it stated.

As many as 119 projects were reported not feasible in relation to which the L-G asked officials to explore alternative measures.

