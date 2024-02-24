GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi L-G tells Kejriwal to table five pending CAG reports in Budget Session

February 24, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagging five reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) which are reportedly pending with Finance Minister Atishi, and asked Mr. Kejriwal to advise her to clear the files so that they can presented in the Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session.

CAG reports are constitutionally mandated independent and impartial assessments of the government’s performance, and in many ways, are a guidance document to assess its financial performance, the L-G said in his letter.

“It is an obligation of the government of the day to share with the people, through the House, an objective account of its performance,” he said, adding that the five reports have been pending with Ms. Atishi since August 2023.

“Since the Budget Session is under way, the Chief Minister may advise the Finance Minister to expeditiously process these important reports to that the same can be laid before the house,” he said.

According to Delhi government sources, the reports will be tabled soon.

