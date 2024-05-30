Delhi L-G suspends Health Minister’s OSD over nod to nursing home

New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday approved a proposal by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to suspend Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for his alleged involvement in the “illegal registration” of a private nursing home in the city.

The order prompted a sharp reaction from the Minister, who said his office has now been left “empty” as the L-G has “removed all advisers, fellows and consultants” from it in a series of decisions.

The L-G order came two days after R.N. Das, who earlier served as the Medical Superintendent for nursing homes, was accused of trying to approve a bid for higher bedding capacity in 2021 by the owner of Vivek Vihar’s Baby Care New Born Hospital, where a fire incident claimed the lives of seven newborns.

However, a Raj Niwas official said the immediate cause for placing the officer under suspension is “on account of reported misconduct with regard to unauthorised and illegal running of Jyoti Nursing Home, Shahdara, beyond the valid registration period when he was the Medical Superintendent for nursing homes”.

The matter was taken up by the L-G after the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) complained about it to the ACB.

The complaint said the DGHS had recommended the closure of the Shahdara nursing home due to a series of violations in 2014 and had kept its application for the renewal of its licence pending.

However, it said an inquiry by the Health and Family Welfare Department found that Mr. Das, as the Medical Superintendent for nursing homes, was “solely responsible for the renewal of its registration”.

Reacting to it, Mr. Bharadwaj alleged that there had been a “continuous effort on the part of the L-G” to file cases against officials of his department on one pretext or the other. The Minister added that no wrongdoing took place under his watch after he assumed charge in 2023.