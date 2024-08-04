Delhi L-G sets timeline for registering properties under new NGDRS software

Lieutenant-Governor V.K Saxena has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to ensure that all properties in the Capital are registered under the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) by January 2025.

After conducting a review meeting on the implementation of the NGDRS, Mr. Saxena said the software developed by the Union government was implemented across 18 States and Union Territories, but not in Delhi, a Raj Niwas statement read. It added that the L-G is now overlooking its implementation to enhance transparency, reduce processing time, and prevent corruption and fraud.

NGDRS, an online integrated portal for the appointment, valuation, fee calculation, payment, document data entry, presentation and registration of property, is based on the the concept of ‘One Nation, One Software’ and aimed at establishing a faceless registration process. It will allow citizens to calculate stamp duty and registration fees while authenticating the actual ownership of a property and thereby minimising chances of fraud.

The pilot project was launched in two sub-registrar offices last year, and the Raj Niwas said and is now available at all 22 offices.

‘The MCD has been directed to integrate UPIC number with he NGDRS, which will help in collating all data of a property at MCD, which will be linked with the property tax database and ultimately with utility payment data,” the Raj Niwas said.

