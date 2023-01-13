ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi L-G seeks removal of AAP- backed members Anil Ambani-owned DISCOMs Board

January 13, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST

The L-G has taken the action as appointment of private individuals by AAP Government was ‘grossly illegal’ and has also sought them to be replaced with senior government officers

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma 

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday asked for the removal of Jasmine Shah, Naveen Gupta (son of AAP Rajya Sabha MP N. D. Gupta), Umesh Tyagi, and J. S. Deswal as government nominees on the board of Anil Ambani-owned Power DISCOMs, BRPL and BYPL, Raj Niwas officials said.

They said that the L-G has taken the action as appointment of private individuals by AAP Government was “grossly illegal” and has also sought them to be replaced with senior government officers, as had been the practice in the past.

“The L-G has taken these decisions on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by the Delhi Power Department and the Chief Secretary in light of a complaint dated September 26, 2022,” the officials added.

The inquiry report pointed that these private individuals were illegally appointed by the AAP Government as ‘government nominees’ on the Board of BRPL and BYPL in 2019, despite written objections on file by the then L-G Najeeb Jung on November 1, 2016 and L-G Anil Baijal on August 11, 2017.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Once appointed, these government nominees rather than taking care of the government interests, in cahoots with the Anil Ambani nominees on the Board, facilitated a decision of the DISCOMs Boards of unilaterally lowering interest rates charged on LPSC from 15-18% to 12%, thereby causing a loss of ₹8683.67 crore,” read the statement.

The Delhi government has 49% shares in these private DISCOMs and as per Article VI of the shareholder’s agreement, the government nominees on its Boards have the veto right to block any inappropriate proposal that is detrimental to the state finances.

(With inputs from ANI)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US