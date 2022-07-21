Delhi L-G Saxena rejects Kejriwal's Singapore travel proposal, says Mayors' conference not befitting attendance by CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Videograb: @ArvindKejriwal/PTI

July 21, 2022 17:08 IST

Will seek political clearance from MEA for Kejriwal’s Singapore visit: Deputy CM Sisodia

Delhi L-G VK Saxena has rejected the AAP Government’s proposal for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1.

The L-G advised Mr. Kejriwal to not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore next month since it is a conference of Mayors and won’t be befitting for a Chief Minister to attend it, official sources said on July 21.

Sources said Mr. Saxena has returned the proposal regarding the foreign visit of Mr. Kejriwal while noting that the conference will be covering different aspects of urban governance, which are addressed by diverse bodies like the MCD, DDA and NDMC apart from the city government.

The L-G said the Delhi Government does not have exclusive domain over the issues and it will be ‘inappropriate’ for a Chief Minister to attend it.

The L-G has also noted that a Chief Minister attending such a conference will set a bad precedent.

Will seek political clearance from MEA: Sisodia

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said his government will now directly approach the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to seek political clearance for Mr. Kejriwal’s Singapore visit.

“The L-G has advised Kejriwal to not attend the conference since it is a conference of Mayors. The Chief Ministers of other States have attended this conference in the past. Even the Prime Minister goes for State-related issues. This is mean politics at work. We will now approach the Ministry of External Affairs directly for political clearance and hope that they will accept our request,” Mr. Sisodia said during a briefing.