Delhi L-G sanctions recruitment of 165 Junior Scientific Assistants for Forensic Science Laboratory

To strengthen the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, sanctioned the recruitment of 165 Junior Scientific Assistants (JSA) on a contract basis to meet the immediate needs.

Further, the L-G directed the FSL to finalise Recruitment Rules (RR) for all vacant posts at the earliest, and maintain total transparency in the recruitment process.

The L-G also ordered the FSL to fix a deadline for purchasing and installing required equipment.

Since of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Surakhsha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) came into place from July 1, there has been a larger emphasis on scientific probe and analysis of evidences. To ensure that the demand for human resources and technical tools are met, Mr. Saxena has approved the creation of 421 new posts in FSL.

The 421 new posts are in addition to the existing 346 posts, which includes officials in various verticals of FSL like Chemical Science, Biological Science, Cyber Forensics, Physical Science, Document and Scientific Support and quality control.

