Delhi L-G sanctions CBI inquiry against jail official who ‘extorted’ money from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

February 10, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has sanctioned a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) inquiry against Raj Kumar, a former Superintendent of Jail at Tihar, for allegedly aiding former Delhi Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain extort ₹10 crore from ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was lodged in the jail at the same time.

The probe, under 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, alleges that Mr. Kumar was allegedly involved in an extortion racket being run within the premises of Tihar jail, which extorted ‘protection’ money from Mr. Chandrasekhar.

Mr. Chandrasekhar had earlier alleged that Mr. Jain had extorted ₹10 crore from him across a number of settlements between 2018 and 2021, either personally or through his accomplices, including Mr. Kumar. This, Mr. Chandrasekhar said, allowed him to “live peacefully and comfortably in different jails of Delhi”, including Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli.

The L-G had earlier granted permission to Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing to launch an investigation against eight prison officers accused of helping Mr. Chandrasekhar run an organised crime syndicate from Rohini jail.

Mr. Chandrasekhar, a former businessman, is being investigated in multiple cases, which include extortion and money laundering. He has been booked for duping several people to the tune of ₹200 crore, including the spouse of Shivinder Mohan Singh, the former promoter of Ranbaxy, who is now in jail.

