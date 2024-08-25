Delhi L-G rolls out new scheme to empower rural women with drone technology

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday inaugurated the Centre’s ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme, a pan-India plan that aims at providing women a platform to earn more by using drone technology.

In Delhi, 200 women will be trained in the technology and then given a drone pilot licence.

They will also be given drones at subsidised rates. These can be used and rented out by them for various activities.

The L-G said once trained, the ‘Drone Didis’ will find ample employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in areas involving drone surveys, event shoots, photography, video recording, and agricultural activities like seeding and fertiliser sprinkling.

The training of the selected women started with drone demonstrations in North Delhi district’s Singhola village on Friday. The demonstrations, which are being carried out by an NGO, will be conducted across all districts in the national capital.

Under the Central scheme, a total of ₹25,000 will be spent on each trainee and funds will be raised through corporate social responsibility, Mr. Saxena added.

