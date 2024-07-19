Delhi L-G reviews tree plantation drive, pushes for unique afforestation methods

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday held a detailed review of the status of plantation drives conducted over the last two years in the Capital and instructed officials on the future course of action regarding afforestation, Raj Niwas officials said.

Under the L-G’s “direct intervention”, over 48 lakh trees were planted across Delhi in 2022-23, with the number rising to 89 lakh in 2023-24. The Delhi Development Authority individually planted about 14.6 lakh trees during this period, officials said, adding that despite paucity of land, this year’s target stands at 67 lakh trees.

In the meeting, Mr. Saxena directed officials to explore all possible ways of afforestation, including the creation of layered plantations, Miyawaki forests (fast-growing groves of native species), and aquatic forests across the national capital. He also said that the targets under the Green Layout Plan 2024-25 should be made comprehensive for augmenting the city’s green cover.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.