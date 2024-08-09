GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi L-G reviews traffic situation, directs officials to expedite process of sending challans on WhatsApp

Published - August 09, 2024 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday reviewed the traffic situation in the Capital and directed the traffic police to expedite the process of sending challans to offenders on WhatsApp, Raj Niwas officials said.

“Traffic police, who were earlier directed to ensure putting in place a system where traffic challans are issued on WhatsApp, were further directed to expedite the process,” an official said, adding that not only would this increase the rate of challans, but would also provide timely information to violators and allow them to pay the fine anytime and anywhere.

Mr. Saxena has started reviewing the traffic situation on a fortnightly basis, and has expressed concern over illegal roadside parking, especially by buses, which causes inconvenience to commuters, compromises road safety and increases vehicular emissions, he added.

He also reviewed various other issues and directed the traffic police to enhance the sensibility and presence of personnel on the roads. He urged traffic officials to constitute joint teams with the Transport Department to check overloading of commercial vehicles and overcrowding of passenger buses, the official said.

The L-G ordered the installation of artificial intelligence-based Automatic Number Plate recognition cameras to fetch information on traffic violations and consequent issuance of challans through SMS and WhatsApp. He also asked officials to submit a plan to shift ISBT Kashmere Gate to decongest traffic.

Officials said Mr. Saxena also directed the Transport Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the traffic police to present an action plan on the implementation of the parking policy.

