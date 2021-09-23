Delhi L-G reviews progress of e-waste park

New Delhi

23 September 2021 00:35 IST

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the setting up of e-Waste Management Eco-Park in the Capital.

The facility will seek to ensure the scientific and environmentally safe dismantling, refurbishing, recycling and disposal of e-waste.

According to government sources, the meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, in addition to senior government officials.

2 lakh tonnes of waste

It is estimated that Delhi generates about two lakh tonnes of e-waste that emanates from electrical appliances, electronic items, computers and accessories and mobile phones, among others, sources said.

“The L-G pointed out that this waste was potentially very hazardous to not only the environment but had serious implications on human health, and its sustainable disposal was required to be done at the earliest,” a source said.

“The setting up of the park, which will be first-of-its-kind in the country, will serve the purpose and also provide an example for the rest of the country,” the source added. After detailed discussions and deliberations on Wednesday, sources said it was decided that the park be set up in a time-bound manner.

Various committees will look into the identification of suitable land in conjunction with the DDA, latest technology and integration of the unorganized sector comprising waste collectors as well as a suitable model for maintenance and viability of the park amongst others.

According to sources, the committees will have representation from the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and the office of the Prime Minister’s Scientific Advisor apart from other stakeholders from the Delhi government including the DDA, Pollution Control Agencies and Urban Local Bodies.

“The Chief Secretary was advised to constitute a steering committee at the earliest to select a consultant to prepare a DPR and to oversee the entire process till the park is made operational,” a source said.

“The L-G reiterated the need of integrating the informal sector and making the common citizens of the city and stakeholders in the project for it to succeed,” the source added.