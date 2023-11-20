Delhi L-G refuses to take up govt. report against Chief Secy.

November 20, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has refused to consider a report of Vigilance Minister Atishi alleging “complicity” of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in a land acquisition matter, according to a Raj Niwas source.

The case pertains to the acquisition of a 19-acre land parcel, which was acquired in south-west Delhi’s Bamnoli village by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the Dwarka Expressway project.

The deal allegedly led to undue benefits to one of the landowners, who is said to be linked to the business associate of the Chief Secretary’s son.

The government has also sought action against Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar for allegedly withholding from Ms. Atishi relevant files of the case on two occasions. The source said the L-G in a file noting on the government’s submission said the report seems to be “completely based” on the Minister’s preconceived assumptions and presumptions, and could “hamper the ongoing investigation”.

Reacting to it, the Delhi government in a statement said it is a “brazen attempt on the part of the L-G to protect his favourite officers”. “If they have done nothing wrong, then why is the L-G obstructing an inquiry against them?,” the statement read. All available evidence should be forwarded to the CBI for an impartial inquiry, it read.

The statement said it is a matter of fact that Chief Secretary’s son is an employee and a director in the beneficiary company.

“We are surprised that the L-G finds nothing unusual in the fact that a 30-year-old son of the Chief Secretary is a director in a web of companies, many of which are registered at the same address, have same email ID and same set of people as directors working in diverse sectors like infrastructure, healthcare, waste management, and real estate etc.,” the statement read.