Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into tests of ‘ghost’ patients by Mohalla Clinics

January 05, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations that the Delhi government’s Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMCs) prescribed medical tests for “ghost” or “non-existent” patients costing hundreds of crores, Raj Niwas sources said on Thursday. The AAMC is the Delhi government’s flagship project. The city has over 550 such health facilities that offer free primary health care services to patients. Patients can avail of nearly 450 free medical tests at the AAMCs, each of which is headed by a doctor.

The tests are done by private labs for which the government pays the bills.

The allegations for which the CBI inquiry was recommended also include doctors at the AAMCs using pre-recorded videos to mark their attendance, unauthorised /non-medical staff prescribing tests and medicines to patients, and substandard medicines being prescribed to patients, sources said.

Hitting back, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said despite multiple written directions for flying squads to conduct surprise inspections of the AAMCs, no action was taken by the Health Secretary.

Mr. Bharadwaj took to social media to share purported official documents, showing that at a meeting chaired by him on March 22 last year, a decision was taken to constitute flying squads and inspect AAMCs that have logged over 125 OPD consultations daily.

“In case it is found that the number of consultations has been deliberately exaggerated, then the concerned empanelled doctor shall be removed as per existing rules,” the document read.

The Minister shared multiple documents, as per which no action taken report (ATR) was submitted to him on the matter, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

